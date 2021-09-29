After using pills to abort her fetus, a seven-month-pregnant woman died.

A seven-month-pregnant woman in India died after taking drugs to abort the fetus.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. A relative of Kumari Kanjaka, 23, died in childbirth earlier this month. Kanjaka was injured after slipping in the washroom on Sept. 20. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and released the next day.

Fearful of suffering the same fate as her relative, the woman took tablets to end the pregnancy. She was brought to a local hospital on Sept. 26 after complaining of stomach ache. Her uterus had been entirely infected, according to scans. She was referred to another hospital.

Kanjaka’s uterus was removed during an emergency surgery, but she did not survive and died the next morning, according to Latestly.

“When she first came here, she was really critical. Perforations and infections in the womb were discovered during tests. The uterus has to be removed, we told the family. We tried a hysterectomy on her, but she didn’t recover,” a prominent doctor told the Times of India.

The woman’s family members told another doctor that she had used medication to terminate the fetus, according to the site.

“Using drugs to terminate a pregnancy in the seventh month can be exceedingly dangerous. The uterus could have been damaged as a result of the fall. It could have been ruptured by irrational drugs. To determine the cause of death, we’ll have to wait for a thorough autopsy,” the doctor told the site.

According to a police report, the woman took the drugs to abort the fetus because she was afraid of problems throughout pregnancy. Police have filed a report of an unnatural death and will return the remains to the family after an examination.

An eight-month pregnant lady in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu died earlier this year after taking abortion drugs without a doctor’s prescription. After complaining of stomach ache, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital. Doctors discovered that woman had taken abortion drugs without seeking medical advice. A few hours later, both the lady and her fetus perished.