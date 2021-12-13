After using class textbooks to sue a landlord, a law student wins the case.

After delving into his law books to establish a case against his landlord over the alleged bad status of his accommodation, a British law student has won his first legal victory.

After a county court ordered his landlord to pay the University of East Anglia student £999 ($1,323), Jack Simm, 19, from Newcastle in the North East of England, told The Times it was the “greatest bit of revision I’ve ever done.”

According to the site, the money paid his security deposit, first month’s rent, and legal fees.

Simm had previously rented a flat at Estateducation’s Velocity Student in Norwich, which he claimed he had not been able to visit before moving in because he came to the university through the clearing system—where students look for spare university places—just days before the start of the semester last September.

The Times obtained a copy of a submission to Newcastle County Court, which stated: “When he first arrived, he [Simm] was met with the depressing sight of Velocity Student being a construction site…and his room being clearly unfinished and dysfunctional. A plumber was still working in his bathroom when we entered his room… There were deeper issues that were not obvious at first glance.” According to the publication, Simm also told the county court that the landlord must have had “full knowledge that the facility was unfinished.”

Estateducation allegedly informed the family that “any remaining tasks would be completed this week,” but that their objections were dismissed.

According to The New York Times, Simm later told the landlord he would depart before moving out one week after first arriving and ceased paying rent.

The landlord had asked a “debt collection firm to threaten Jack Simm with recovery action,” according to the county court.

Simm, on the other hand, claimed that the landlord had committed fraudulent misrepresentation under the Misrepresentation Act 1967, and he dug through his law books to establish a court case to recover his £150 ($198) deposit and first month’s rent, which totaled £709 ($940).

Simm had not given “a reasonable period of time to reply to the repair request,” which is 14 days, according to Ben Smith, director of Freedman Project LLP, which created the housing.

Simm was also accused of breaking his tenancy agreement, according to the application. This is a condensed version of the information.