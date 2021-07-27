After using carrot oil instead of sunscreen, a woman’s skin appears to be “burned chicken.”

After slathering herself in carrot oil instead of sunscreen while sunbathing, a woman in England suffered severe burns that left her skin looking like “burned chicken.”

Laura Bevin applied the zero SPF carrot oil to her skin during a family day trip to the beach in Southport, North West England, to achieve a golden summer glow. However, skipping the sunscreen didn’t go well for her, as she ended up with third-degree burns following a seven-hour sunbathing session, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Bevin said she applied SPF 50 sunscreen on her 5-year-old daughter Millie and used a carrot oil tanning spray on herself. Later that night, because her legs hurt, she was obliged to lie on her duvet cover, and days later, blisters appeared on her left leg, one of which was the size of a satsuma, according to the site.

Bevin described her “crispy” legs as looking like “burned chicken skin,” and even sounded like it when it cracked, in a terrifying account of her ordeal.

According to media outlet Tyla, when Bevin went to the hospital, staffers scraped off some of her burned skin, applied a cream, and bandaged her leg up.

“When I returned, the doctor removed a flap of skin that looked like the skin from a Sunday roast chicken, but it had been burned. It also sounded like chicken skin, according to the Manchester Evening News.

After inspecting her, the doctors concluded that she might require a skin transplant due to the flaking skin in the affected areas. Bevin is now advising other folks to wear sunscreen when they are outside.

“Being so pale makes me feel self-conscious since I believe everyone looks better with a tan, especially next to them because they’re so brown. My mother and sister are both very brown, and they used carrot oil, whilst I am very white. I’m not sure what I was doing. I assumed to myself, “I won’t burn, I’ll simply get a wonderful hue,” but that was clearly not the case. Bevin told Tyla, “I continued drowning Millie in factor 50 suncream, not realizing I was actually roasting myself.” “I didn’t get blisters right away; I was just red,” she says. I resembled a Drumstick Squashie lollipop or sweet.”