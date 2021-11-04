After using a racial slur towards a black public health director, a comedian’s radio show could be cancelled.

Jason Robo, a 39-year-old comedian, is said to be in danger of losing his radio show after making a racial slur directed at San Diego County Public Health Director Wilma Wooten, who is Black.

“[Nora] Vargas, you should resign.” I’m looking forward to your arteries clogging. They aren’t working quickly enough. And you should kill yourself, Nathan [Fletcher], a dishonorable discharge would be you blowing your brains out. Lawson, [Terra] – I like to refer to you as a little monkey, Remer. I want to see you dangling from a tree. “And [Dr. Wilma] Wooten, you’re a f**king Aunt Jemima,” Robo remarked at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday about the COVID vaccine mandate.

Nora Vargas, San Diego County’s vice chairwoman and board supervisor, quickly interrupted Robo when he insulted Wooten and ordered that his microphone be turned off.

According to the Times of San Diego, the comedian is at risk of losing his radio show in Humboldt County due of his racially charged remarks. Robo’s two-hour show used to air on the KMUD radio station on Saturdays.

“Immediate action is being taken,” KMUD news director Lauren Schmitt said in a statement after learning of Robo’s remarks.

Though it has not been determined whether Robo’s show would be canceled, Schmitt said the station has condemned Robo’s “many horrible statements” made during the meeting and is discussing the fate of his future appearances. Robo is a volunteer at KMUD.

According to the Times of San Diego, “the volunteer programmer in question has little to no direct interaction with the station, as their pre-recorded show is submitted.” “We want to be quite clear that their views do not reflect our values.” We’ve started talking about their future as a volunteer, notwithstanding the fact that these sentiments were expressed on an outside platform.” “While we realize the value of free speech, we also see the distinction between it and hate speech.” “KMUD is committed to promoting diversity, acceptance, and understanding,” said the station’s news director.

KMUD and Robo were contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Robo told the Times of San Diego that he doesn’t “trust the media and without having the opportunity to write” in answer to concerns about his comments at Tuesday’s meeting. This is a condensed version of the information.