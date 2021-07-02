After users demanded change, TikTok authorized a new function.

TikTok has announced major modifications to its platform, which would allow for “richer storytelling and entertainment,” according to the company.

Videos published to the social networking platform are now limited to one minute in length.

The social networking service, on the other hand, has chosen to increase the maximum video duration to three minutes.

Users sought “greater time to express themselves,” prompting the change.

Drew Kirchhoff, TikTok’s product manager, stated in a statement announcing the decision to expand the time restriction, “The platform wants to help users unleash their creativity after hearing from certain users that they desired more time to express themselves.”

“The ability to express oneself creatively draws people together. It’s how we communicate with our neighbors.”

The new time limit will be gradually rolled out to all users internationally in the following weeks, according to the business, with users receiving a message once they have access to the new function.

TikTok announced earlier this week that during the first three months of 2021, it had removed more than 62 million videos from the platform for violating its content policies, as well as removing more than 7.2 million accounts because they believed they belonged to someone under the age of 13 – the minimum age limit for having a TikTok account.