After upskirting at a train station, the pervert known as ‘Smoggie’ manages to dodge jail once more.

After capturing upskirt photos of a woman at a train station, a pervert with a history of previous convictions managed to evade jail once more.

Andrew Mackie, a Warrington guy, was apprehended at Manchester Piccadilly train station. following the discovery of photographs of a woman’s legs, bottom, and crotch on his phone by police On July 31, last year, officers were alerted to the 51-year-old, who was also known as ‘Smoggie,’ according to court filings.

“It’s a public location,” he told them, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Today (October 22), the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court heard how Mackie was observed at the railway station on July 31, last year.

At around 4.45 p.m., a member of staff alerted British Transport Police officers to a man snapping pictures on the station concourse, according to prosecutor Jade Coleman.

Mackie had taken photographs of a young woman who was sitting on a bench outside Platform 7 oblivious of what he was doing, according to the prosecution, who described the offence as ‘upskirting.’

Officers recognized Mackie and escorted him to a quiet location to speak with him.

When the defendant offered the officers his phone, they discovered shots of a number of females walking down the street, presumably oblivious to the fact that they were being photographed.

The photographs, according to Mrs Coleman, were taken from behind and revealed legs and buttocks.

Mrs Coleman asked Mackie what he was doing, and he said, “It’s a public space.”

He then pulled out a second phone, claiming it was broken.

According to the prosecution, images of the woman were discovered on the phone that appeared to reveal her naked legs, skirt, and crotch area.

Mackie was detained and transported to a local police station for questioning.

The girl said the experience had made her “paranoid about individuals who may be watching me” in a statement given to magistrates.

“I find myself constantly checking behind me, worried that the same thing may happen again,” she continued.

“Before this experience, I had no idea that snapping pictures in this manner was a thing, but it has definitely increased my fear of being out in public.”

