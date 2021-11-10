After upgrades to keep yobs from hurling objects down the bridge, a major bus route has reopened.

After being forced to divert services due to unruly behavior, a major bus route has returned to a Merseyside neighborhood.

Arriva North West temporarily halted the 76 bus service earlier this year after bricks were thrown from the railway bridge over Lydiate Lane in Halewood.

After municipal personnel and police officers removed debris that had been heaped up as “ammunition” by the railway bridge, the service was eventually restored.

However, when more anti-social behavior saw a concrete slab thrown at a driver’s windscreen, the service was once again diverted away from the Okell Drive area.

The bridge has now been built, with further safety measures such as gating off access.

The 76 service has now resumed in the area as a result of these strengthened efforts, as of November 10.

“Your Labour Councillors can report that the works on the Bridge on Lydiate Lane have now been completed by Knowsley Council and Merseytravel and we are glad to have been advised that the 76 service will recommence from Wednesday 10th November,” the Halewood Branch Labour Party posted on Facebook.

Joanne Harvey, an independent councillor for Halewood South, has been lobbying for better bus services in the area after residents have been left stranded.

She expressed her delight at the completion of the improvements and stated that it “would be lovely to see the 76 go this way again.”

“Works on the bridge over Lydiate Lane have been finished, and service 76 is now back on its normal route,” said Arriva North West.