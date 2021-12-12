After unpacking a suitcase thrown out in a skip, a man finds a “insane” discovery.

Years of priceless family history were discovered in a suitcase that had been tossed in a skip after a reclusive home tenant died.

Evan Thomas, who was assumed to be in his 70s or 80s, died in hospital in March 2020 without his family by his side.

On Queensdale Road in Mossley Hill, one of Evan’s neighbors, Ollie, said the two had scarcely spoken since he moved in.

Shortly before the epidemic broke out in February 2020, the 30-year-old had moved to the street with his companion.

When the first lockdown was implemented, Ollie told The Washington Newsday that he wanted to make sure his neighbors were safe.

Ollie stated, “We sent a note to our senior neighbors asking if they needed anything from the stores or anything like that.

“One in particular, Evan Thomas, was something of a hermit crab. He didn’t require any assistance because he stayed to himself.

“I’d only said hello to him a couple of times before he growled at me – he was very much his own man.

“It was around March that one of his next-door neighbors heard a scream from the door and had to summon an ambulance and the police.

“Evan, bless his heart, suffered a tumble and was transported to the hospital. The next thing I know, a few weeks later, contractors are in his house, dumping all of his belongings in a skip – he’d passed dead.

“When I asked the builders what had happened, they stated he had died alone in the hospital the night before. The nurses did their best to keep him company near the end, but in his dying moments, he was alone.” Ollie claimed he observed a damaged old suitcase in the skip outside the house while speaking with the workers.

“It was a bag full of old photos,” Ollie explained.

