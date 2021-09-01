After unlocking the door to the storage unit, Mum was taken aback.

A mother claims she has lost the contents of her four-bedroom home due to a storage unit leak.

Sammie Bowie, 40, said she had to store all of her furniture, white goods, and priceless memories as she awaited the opening of her new house in Bebington.

However, the mother of three was distraught to discover that not only had most of her belongings been wrecked by water in the Big Padlock Storage facility, but that the majority of her furniture had also been ruined. But also treasured memories from when her children were born, at the Champions Business Park on Arrowe Brook Road, Wirral.

“The removal men had gone to collect the furniture and came back to tell me about the awful odor coming from the storage unit,” she explained.

“I went to look for myself and discovered that there was a roof leak and that water had damaged most of my possessions – there was white and green mold all over the place.

“I was really angry because I had to throw away so many sentimental objects from when the kids were small – photos, memories.

“I was able to save a small blanket from when my daughter was born, as well as some of my son’s first shoes.”

The water smelled, according to Sammie, who is the mother of Rebecca, 21, Abby, 18, and William, 12, since it had seeped through the cardboard boxes and destroyed their bed mattresses, rendering them unsuitable.

Sammie is being forced to sleep on a sofa as she waits for the decision of her insurance claim. She is awaiting brain surgery due to a chronic medical issue with her spine.

“I filed a claim on August 19 and was promised I’d hear back in two weeks – I’m still waiting,” she said.

“My back hurts so much that I shouldn’t be sleeping on a sofa, but there’s nothing I can do until I get the money. I’m exhausted and all I want is a decent night’s sleep.”

The total cost of all the items damaged, including Sammie's washing machine and brand new dining table, is estimated to be over £10,000, but