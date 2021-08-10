After universities required vaccination proof, fake COVID-19 vaccine cards were sold online for $25.

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more popular as an increasing number of colleges and institutions around the country want proof of vaccination from students in the wake of an alarming increase in Delta variant cases.

An Instagram account called “vaccinationcards” was discovered selling fake vaccination cards for $25 each. A person was discovered selling “COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certifications” for $200 each on the encrypted messaging service Telegram.

On Twitter, one person claimed that she paid $50 for two fraudulent vaccination cards for her daughter, who is a college student.

“When my daughter was in college, she spent $50 on two phony IDs. This item was shipped from China. “Does anyone know where I can get immunization cards?” the article stated.

A user on Reddit stated that he is looking for a phony COVID-19 immunization card and that he requires it for his college education.

“I’ll need one for college as well. According to Time magazine, he declared, “I refuse to be a guinea pig.”

According to Fox News, violators who are caught forging immunization cards or misrepresenting the official seal of a federal agency could face up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

After at least 675 colleges and universities across the United States began requiring students to produce proof of vaccination before being allowed to attend in-person classes, a wave of bogus coronavirus vaccine cards has emerged.

Some colleges require students to upload a snapshot of their vaccination card to an internet portal to verify their immunization status. In some cases, a student’s course enrollment is halted until their vaccination status is confirmed.

Despite the processes in place, Benjamin Mason Meier, a global health policy professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, wonders how institutions can ensure that immunization records are accurate.

According to the Associated Press, “the United States, unlike most countries with technological systems in place, is basing its vaccine on a flimsy paper card.”

Other specialists have expressed concern about the spread of counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards.

Rebecca Williams, research associate at UNC’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and Center for Health, says, “I think the development of a reliable national digital vaccine passport app is very important for the sake of all the organizations and businesses that want to require proof of vaccination for employees, students, or business patrons.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.