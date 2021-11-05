After Universal Credit was curtailed, a man became “dependent on family to survive.”

Inadequate support, according to a guy who was laid off during the pandemic, has left him dependant on family to survive.

Paul Jackson, 40, describes himself as a “prisoner in his own home” who has had to seek aid from his mother.

Paul further claims that the government’s decision to eliminate the £20 Universal Credit epidemic increase came at the worst possible time and shown that MPs do not comprehend claimants’ predicament.

His remarks came only weeks after the boost was scrapped, costing claimants more than £1,000 per year in the welfare system’s largest overnight cut ever, according to Hull Live.

“I’ve been on Universal Credit for a year, before that I worked in business development for a company that provided apprenticeships and things like that,” Mr Jackson, from Hull, said.

“Because of the pandemic, I was laid off; the company couldn’t find any apprentices for a year, so the money ran out.

“As soon as I got out of that employment, I applied for Universal Credit.” I worked for ten years before applying for Universal Credit, and it hasn’t been a pleasant experience.

“I used to get disability benefits, but they weren’t quite as horrible as this.

“Finding a job that I can perform is difficult since I’m disabled; I haven’t been able to locate anything.

“I can only do office jobs, administration duties, and similar things; the majority of the employment available are manual labor.”

“To be honest, my work coach has been fantastic in assisting me in finding jobs to apply for.

“However, you never hear back from so many employers; I understand they’re busy, but they sometimes don’t even notice your application.

“It can be discouraging, but everyone else is going through the same thing.”

“I live alone and have rent and bills to pay, as well as food to buy, so making money last is a struggle.” It’s a disaster now that they’ve deducted the extra £20.

“It’s crunch time now; I need to find anything; right now, I have approximately £20 a week to spend on groceries.”

