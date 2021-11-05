After United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair, a disability activist died.

Engracia Figueroa, an outspoken advocate for disabled people, died as a result of complications from injuries she got when her handmade wheelchair was damaged by United Airlines in July.

Hand in Hand, a national network of domestic workers that advocate for dignified working conditions, reported Figueroa’s death. She was a member of the California chapter.

“Engracia Figueroa, a tireless advocate for persons with disabilities, died on Sunday as a result of consequences from injuries she incurred last July when United Airlines wrecked her custom wheelchair.” #Disability #FlyingWhileDisabled 1/3— Mariaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Figueroa was hailed by the group as a “joyous, fierce, and innovative leader” who was also an actor, animal rights activist, surfer, and vegan.

In July, the California woman represented Hand in Hand at a rally and art installation with Washington, D.C., in the hopes of persuading Congress to invest in the home care system.

Figueroa found that her $30,000 custom-designed wheelchair had been destroyed in the cargo hold while flying back from Washington, D.C. on United Airlines.

The wheelchair, according to Hand in Hand, was designed expressly to support Figueroa’s spinal cord damage and amputation of his left leg. The mobility equipment was considered essential to her independence as well as her health.

“Our bodies are an extension of our mobility gadgets. We become re-disabled when they are harmed or destroyed. Flying will remain unavailable until airlines learn to handle our electronics with the care and respect they deserve “After the incident, the activist remarked in an interview.

Figueroa was held in the airport for five hours with her friend and home care worker Christine Laing, during which time she was forced to sit in a broken manual wheelchair, according to Hand in Hand.

“Her struggle to keep her balance for so long in the defective apparatus resulted in serious injury. When she was finally able to come home, she was in excruciating agony and had to go to the hospital several times over the next few months “On its website, the charity stated. “Not only did United Airlines fail to replace the broken wheelchair, claiming that it could be fixed, but the loaner chair they offered aggravated her injuries much more.” United Airlines is an airline based in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.