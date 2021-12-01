After undergoing open-heart surgery, a man wins $1 million on a lottery ticket with the word “heart” on it.

After undergoing open-heart surgery, a Massachusetts man won $1 million on a scratchcard with the word “heart” on it.

According to The Boston Herald, Alex McLeish of Attleboro had just recently undergone double-bypass heart surgery in November when he received a big cash boost.

McLeish’s friend purchased him a “get well soon” card that contained three instant tickets, one of which proved to be exceptionally lucky.

The game was a £5,000,000 100X Cashword quick ticket, in which players had to match letters to words on a crossword-style sheet. The player can win more money if there are more words on the card.

After scratching out the first three letters of his initials, “A, W, and M,” McLeish called and texted his brother, as well as his buddy Larry, to comment on the coincidence, referring to the ticket as “haunted.”

The coincidences didn’t end there, as McLeish kept scratching off phrases on Thanksgiving Day and came upon the word “heart.”

McLeish was $11 million richer after a few minutes and 11 more exposed words.

According to McLeish, who spoke to the Herald, “We double-checked, triple-checked, and quadruple-checked it because you want to be sure it’s genuine before telling anyone.

“At first, there was a little amount of disbelief, but then everything settled in, and it was like, wow, I can’t believe this happened,” she says.

McLeish informed his wife about the win after making sure it was genuine. He narrated: “‘Did you win anything?’ she asks. ‘Yeah, a million bucks,’ I say.” ‘No seriously, what did you win?’ ‘A million dollars,’ she says.” Larry later informed McCleish that he performed “very well,” with his friend believing he had only won $1,000 or $10,000 and being shocked to learn it was actually $1 million.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time Larry has given a golden ticket to his friend McLeish, who previously won $1,000 with a birthday card.

Both winning tickets were purchased at the same location in Carver, Quickeez Beer, Wine, and Convenience Store.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the top prize is $5 million, with a 1 in 5,040,000 chance of winning.

However, it was a $1 million win.