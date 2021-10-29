After undergoing hospital examinations, Queen advised resting for two weeks.

Doctors have recommended the Queen to take it easy for the next two weeks after she underwent tests in hospital.

The Queen will only be doing “desk-based tasks” for the next two weeks, according to Buckingham Palace.

It comes after she was hospitalized last week for tests and had to cancel a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

Doctors’ advise means she won’t be making any public appearances, including the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

The palace, however, stated that the Queen had the “strong aim” of leading the nation in honoring the country’s war dead on November 14th, which is Remembrance Sunday.

“Following their recent suggestion that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have suggested that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty’s doctors have suggested that she can continue to do light, desk-based tasks, such as virtual audiences, during this time, but no formal visits.”

“Her Majesty regrets that she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on November 13th as a result of this.”

“However, The Queen’s clear intention to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, November 14,” said the statement.