After undergoing complicated spine surgery, a doctor was astounded by a young patient’s wonderful gift.

After getting the ideal gift from a patient after spine surgery, a Liverpool doctor was left “overwhelmed.”

Lauren, 15, contacted Mr Surdarshan Munigangaiah at Alder Hey Hospital after developing severe Scheurmann’s Kyphosis, which resulted in poor posture, back pain, and a hunch.

Lauren was given several treatment choices, including a brace, but she ultimately chose sophisticated spinal surgery to correct the problem.

Lauren’s posture improved substantially after the procedure, which can take anywhere from six to eight hours, and staff observed a “total transformation” in her disposition.

Lauren presented Mr Munigangaiah a plant pot with the words “thank you for having my back” written on the side, in addition to a touching thank you message.

The specialist paediatric and adult spine surgeon expressed his gratitude for the gift on Twitter, saying it had “cheered him up” in clinic.

“This very clear and meaningful letter overwhelmed me with joy and surprise since, even though I had seen Lauren numerous times with her family previous to her operation, I could never fathom the amount of psychological battle she had with the form of her spine,” Mr Munigangaiah added.

Lauren must have had a lot of bravery to come out and say, ‘I am so much happy in my own flesh,’ because it is a pretty powerful statement.

“I’ve treated hundreds of children and adolescents with spinal deformities over the years, and it’s one of the most difficult tasks I’ve ever had, but it brings me enormous pleasure when I see a child’s face light up with a smile.

“The finest prize is that. I’ve learnt so much from children throughout the years that I couldn’t have learned from books or study papers. Appreciation letters like these reassure me that I’m doing a good job and motivate me to work even harder.

“Thanks to the help of my colleagues and family, I was able to complete such a challenging task each time with flying colors.”

Lauren wrote in her thank you letter that Mr Munigangaiah had altered her life and that she was grateful to him. “The summary has come to an end.”