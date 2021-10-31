After ‘unconfirmed claims of bullets being fired’ in a St Helens street, an investigation was initiated.

Shots were reported fired in a Merseyside street early this morning, prompting police to investigate.

On Sunday morning, Merseyside Police were dispatched to Wasdale Avenue in St Helens to investigate complaints of gunshots in the road.

There were no traces of damage detected during a search, and no injuries have been reported.

: Coronation Street (ITV) The real age of Jude Riordan, his renowned father, and his Merseyside background The investigation is still ongoing, and police have requested anyone with information to contact them.

“Officers are investigating an unverified complaint of shots fired in St Helens in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 31 October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At 5.05 a.m., a report of shots fired in Wasdale Avenue came in. There was no evidence of damage and no injuries were reported.

“CCTV and other investigations are ongoing, and officers are continuing to search and gather information in the area.”

Anyone with information about what they saw, heard, or captured should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter using the hashtag #MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.