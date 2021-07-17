After two vaccinations, Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for coronavirus.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, tested positive for coronavirus two days before ‘Freedom Day.’

Mr Javid announced his diagnosis on Twitter, telling his followers that his symptoms were “minor.”

“This morning I tested positive for Covid,” he tweeted. I’m awaiting the results of my PCR, but happily, I’ve received both of my vaccinations and my symptoms are mild.

“If you haven’t already done so, please come forward for your vaccine.”

Mr Javid asked anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward and get vaccinated in his video.

“I also want to take this time to thank everyone who has been a part of our national vaccination rollout program, which is truly the best of its type anywhere on the planet,” he added.

“If you haven’t gotten your vaccinations yet, please do so as soon as possible, and if, like me, you’re feeling a little sleepy or suspect you’ve come into contact with someone who is positive, please also take a lateral flow test.

“If everyone does their part, you are not just protecting yourself and your loved ones, but you are also helping to protect the NHS and our way of life.”

As part of ‘Freedom Day,’ social distancing and most Covid restrictions will be lifted on Monday, but some businesses are still requiring customers to wear masks.

The number of Covid infections in the UK surpassed 50,000 for the first time since January on Thursday, as the ‘Delta’ variety continues to spread across the country.