After two trucks collide and catch fire, four people are burned alive and completely charred.

Four people were allegedly killed when two trucks crashed and caught fire on a highway in Rajasthan, India, earlier this week.

According to the newspaper The Times of India, all four fatalities were burned alive in a head-on collision on the Beawar-Jaipur bypass in Ajmer district at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, the crash was so severe that both trucks caught fire, leaving the occupants trapped inside with no way to escape.

Sanjay Lee, 22, and Suresh Nathwal, 34, both of Jaipur, were identified as the deceased passengers of one truck by authorities.

Shishram Gujjar, 20, and his 28-year-old relative, Om Prakash, were recognized as the surviving two from the second vehicle. They were both from the Kushalgarh area of Alwar district.

According to the story, the four victims’ bodies were fully burnt, and officials were only able to identify their remains based on the registration numbers of the two automobiles. They were then sent to the JLN Hospital in Ajmer for a post-mortem examination.

According to assistant superintendent Mukesh Soni, the two trucks arrived from opposite routes, one from Beawar and the other from Jaipur. The truck from Jaipur collided with the second truck after crossing the road divider.

According to people on the scene, trucks from behind also lost control as a result of the incident.

According to reports, the driver of one of the trucks fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The route was reportedly clogged after both vehicles were engulfed in flames, which took authorities two hours to extinguish. On both sides of the roadway, police officers were on the scene to control traffic.

The truck from Jaipur was said to be transporting stone, while the one from Beawar was said to be hauling cement.

A similar occurrence occurred last month in Haryana, when two trucks traveling in opposing directions collided and caught fire, killing one of the drivers.

On July 9, a collision occurred near Birhi Kalan village in the Bhiwani district along the Dadri-Loharu road. The collision caused the two vehicles to catch fire, killing one of the drivers and severely injuring his passenger and the driver of the second truck.

According to the preliminary inquiry, both vehicles were going at high speeds when one of them unexpectedly collided with the other. The trucks collided head-on after the drivers lost control of the trucks and lost their balance.