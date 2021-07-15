After two teenage females were charged with riding e-scooters, the law on e-scooters was enacted.

Two teens are facing charges after police explained the legislation around the use of e-scooters.

After colliding with an Audi in West Derby, two 15-year-olds were brought to the hospital.

They were released from the hospital after suffering “severe injuries,” but they now face concerns about whether they were driving without insurance.

Google reports a 376 percent growth in searches for e-scooters, making them one of the newest modes of transportation. However, did you know that riding a privately owned e-scooter in public is illegal?

E-scooters are classified as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act, which means they must be insured and driven with a valid UK driver’s license.

It also means that anyone caught riding a privately owned e-scooter on public roads might face a £300 fine, six penalty points, or perhaps losing their license.

Only hired scooters, such as the Voi e-scooters, are exempt from the rule, which the government allows for a 12-month trial period.

Merseyside Police said it was unaware of any insurer presently offering protection in the UK at an event last month to increase awareness about the legalities around the usage of electric vehicles.

Inspector Carl McNulty, who explained the restrictions, said, “We are seeing a rise in e-scooters being used unlawfully across Merseyside.”

“Riding an e-scooter anyplace other than on private land, and then only with the express authorization of the landlord, is illegal.

“If you are caught riding one in public, your scooter may be seized, you may be fined, and your license may be revoked.

“These scooters have the potential to injure or kill the rider or other members of the public in serious ways. Broken bones to major organ damage are among the injuries we’ve seen.

“The only time you may legally ride an e-scooter in a public location in the city is if it’s a VOI scooter, which comes with insurance at the time of hire, and you’re riding it on the road in the trial area.

"The VOI electric scooters," says the narrator.