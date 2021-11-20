After two student-involved shootings, the governor calls for a renewed focus on youth violence.

According to the Associated Press, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said Friday that the two Aurora high school student shootings this week were a warning that action must be made to curtail teenage violence.

Six pupils were shot and injured in a park near their school on Monday. The second incident occurred on Friday, when three pupils were shot in the parking lot of their high school.

The students that were shot outside of Hinkley High School on Friday all made it to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department on Twitter. Other information was not readily accessible.

KCNC-TV in Denver received mobile phone footage of the shooting, which was taken from a car in the parking lot as rounds were fired, according to the station. Inside the car, a young person can be heard stating “No way. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no “as well as crouching to avoid being shot at.

Polis expressed concern for those who had been harmed and were being treated in the hospital.

“We as a state must redouble our efforts on public safety,” Polis said, adding that “we will have a reinvigorated focus on youth violence” as a result of the two shootings in Aurora.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Yellow crime tape covered the parking lot nearly two hours after the Friday shooting, and nervous parents waited outside the high school’s campus to be reunited with their children.

As children were being let out of the building, television photos showed them walking quietly and hugging their parents in the parking area across the street from where the victims were shot.

Six kids from Aurora Central High School were killed in a drive-by shooting on Monday, and police have yet to make an arrest. The distance between the two schools is 3 miles (4.8 kilometers).

The victims of Monday’s shooting, boys and girls aged 14 to 18, were all expected to live, but police chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday that two of them had “severe” injuries and would require lengthy recovery.

Several shell casings from various guns were discovered at the scene of Monday’s shooting, and police believe some rounds were fired by someone on foot. One of the two cars involved in the shooting has been found, according to police.

Police. This is a condensed version of the information.