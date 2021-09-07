After two individuals were caught, a second pistol was discovered in the woods.

Following the arrests of two men yesterday, a search of the loopline turned up a second pistol and ammunition.

Officers from Merseyside Police were dispatched after allegations of two men acting suspiciously in the Altham Road, Clubmoor area.

Officers arrived in the area at around 6.20 p.m. on Monday, September 6, and conducted a stop-search on two men, leading to the finding of a shotgun and knife in a nearby wooded area.

A second gun and ammunition were discovered during a search of the loopline near Muirhead Avenue today.

The handgun is being forensically inspected, and investigations will be conducted to see if it is linked to the recoveries from yesterday.

The road was closed to bikers and walkers as police investigated, according to witnesses, and they “could see police screens in place.”

A 25-year-old male was arrested yesterday and is now being investigated. A 20-year-old male is still being held in jail.

“The seizure of these dangerous weapons means they have been taken off our streets and can no longer create harm or terror in our communities,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the firearms investigation team.

“We are completely committed to bringing those responsible for all forms of major organized crime, including gun violence, to justice, and we have devoted tremendous resources to removing guns and offenders from our streets.

“Information from the affected communities makes a huge difference. Please notify us if you suspect that firearms are being stored, carried, or utilized where you are.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but we will act on whatever information you provide.”

Anyone with information on where guns are being stored, used, or carried in their neighborhood is encouraged to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.

People can also report crimes anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.