After two days of violence across Merseyside, three men were stabbed and critically injured.

Three consecutive stabbings in the span of two days shocked and grieved residents across the region.

After the rioting in the city center, Wirral, and St Helens, three persons required medical treatment for “severe” injuries.

The first stabbing occurred around 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 23 at a residence on Sunners Green Close in St Helens, following reports of a man in his 30s being stabbed.

Three adolescents were arrested after a youngster was shown dangling from a wall in a ‘disturbing’ video.

When cops got in the Parr area, they discovered the victim had been attacked by four males and had sustained multiple stab wounds as well as a head injury.

With his injuries, the victim was transferred to the hospital, where his condition was classified as serious but stable.

Four guys fled the scene in the direction of Fleet Lane, according to reports.

Merseyside Police launched a comprehensive investigation, which included house-to-house contacts, witness interviews, and CCTV surveillance.

Witnesses said there was a big emergency services presence at the area, and one resident described it as “terrible.”

A man in his twenties was found with stab wounds on a Wirral street in a separate incident.

Officers were called to Union Street in Seacombe, Wallasey, at 4.50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, after complaints of a dispute between two men, according to Merseyside Police.

After observing a heavy police presence and a cordon in place on Union Street and the adjacent Guildford Street, residents in the vicinity expressed their worries.

“I saw police and forensics on Union Street and the road roped off at the back,” one witness told The Washington Newsday.

Another person who spoke to The Washington Newsday said that a friend who tried to rescue the victim had to remove blood-stained garments off them and send it over to authorities as evidence.

“There was a punch thrown, and then one of my friend’s friends was stabbed,” they continued.

“Just come home from there police all over CSI men in white overalls tape everywhere,” another resident wrote on social media.

The person is’stable’ and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

They also stated that investigations are ongoing to properly determine the circumstances behind the incident. “The summary has come to an end.”