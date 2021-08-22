After two chutes fail in a sky diving crash, a paraplegic Afghanistan veteran survives.

After his two chutes failed to deploy during a skydiving leap, a Texas paraplegic Afghanistan war veteran managed to survive a terrifying parachute mishap.

On Friday, August 13, Michael Vasquez, 33, also known on social media as Wheelchair Skydiver, was making what should have been a regular jump at Skydive Spaceland Dallas near Whitewright when a malfunction forced him to be hospitalized.

“Everything was perfect until I pulled my main parachute and I had something called a bag lock, which meant the main parachute stayed inside the bag that it was intended to release out of,” Vasquez told KXII.

The primary chute, according to the network, passed through the wheelchair tire and spun him around.

Vasquez, of Lubbock, tried to deploy his reserve chute, but it malfunctioned, leaving him to fall further.

“At that time, I was kind of like, okay, I’m coming in pretty hot, pretty fast,” he continued to KXII. I was freaking out and screaming all the way down, thinking to myself, “No, this can’t be it; I thought I was going to die.”

