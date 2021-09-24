After two children were thrown from a Louisiana bridge, one was killed, a woman was taken into custody.

Police say a lady is in arrest after they suspect she tossed two children off a bridge in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday. They expect charges to be filed soon.

According to Shreveport Police Sergeant Angie Willhite, one of the children was died after being tossed over a bridge into a lake on Friday morning, while the other was in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the woman in custody is the children’s mother and have not released her or the children’s identities. But, in an interview with This website on Friday, Willhite said the mother is close enough to the kids that authorities don’t believe the attack was random.

Willhite said an arrest is “anticipated,” but investigators are still interviewing the woman and she hasn’t been formally charged yet.

The charges the lady might face, according to Willhite, “could be up to first-degree murder.”

“The right charge will be determined by all of our evidence,” she said.

She referred to the crime as a “tragedy.”

Willhite stated, “It’s absolutely inconceivable that someone could do something like this, and our entire community is suffering.”

A boater reported seeing a youngster in the water near the Cross Lake bridge just before 11 a.m. Friday, prompting police to investigate. A marine team discovered a dead infant, while another unit discovered a child who was still alive. A Louisiana trauma center is presently treating the child, who is in critical condition.

“The second marine crew went out on patrol and found the second boy who was still alive and was able to get him out of the water,” Willhite said.

The children’s ages were not confirmed by police, however they were both under the age of ten.

The search for a third youngster in the water was first unsuccessful, but the child was later located safe.

According to local news station KLFY, the woman who police claim threw the children into the lake on Friday was apprehended by Louisiana State Police near the Texas state line.

Multiple organizations, including firefighters, police, and dive teams, responded to the incident on Friday, according to police.

“It was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies. There isn’t one, unfortunately. This is a condensed version of the information.