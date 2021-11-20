After two cars collided, authorities stopped the road in both directions.

A two-car incident in Wirral has resulted in the closure of a popular thoroughfare.

At around 6.50 p.m. today, emergency services were dispatched to Hoylake Road in Meols after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Del Willden, a local, witnessed the arrival of rescue personnel. “I approached the event from the Meols side, and automobiles were turning in front of me,” he added.

“There was no police diversion, just an ambulance blocking the stretch.” Beyond it, I could make out a bus in the dim light. I turned back and retraced my steps through the lanes. I could see police lights and cars having to turn around once I was on the other side of the incident.” “A553 Birkenhead Road in both directions closed, sluggish traffic due to recovery work and collision from Garden Hey Road to Barn Hey Crescent,” traffic intelligence firm INRIX said. Carr Farm Garden Centre is nearby.” One person had an ankle injury, according to police, and officers were on the scene.

While the road is being repaired, it remains blocked.

