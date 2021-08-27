After two attacks kill 169 Afghans, Kabul morgues are overflowing, with some bodies being placed outside.

The morgues in Kabul, Afghanistan, are overflowing, with at least 10 dead being placed outside Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital following two separate attacks outside Kabul’s airport that killed 169 Afghans, according to the Associated Press.

Two suicide bombers struck in Kabul during evacuation attempts following the Taliban’s control of the country. Thousands of people gathered to flee. Officials from the United States spoke on the condition of anonymity and stated that a final count of people killed in the strikes could take some time. Many more were injured. In addition, 13 American personnel were killed, according to the US.

The violence occurred as the United States prepares to leave Afghanistan on August 31.

President Joe Biden blamed the bloodshed on the existence of the Islamic State organization in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, in a speech hours after the attacks.

“We will save the Americans; we will free our Afghan comrades, and our mission will continue,” Biden stated.

The White House announced early Friday that 8,500 individuals had been evacuated from Afghanistan by military aircraft in the previous 24 hours.

On Friday, evacuation flights from Afghanistan started with renewed vigour, a day after two suicide bombers targeted thousands of people fleeing a Taliban takeover. More strikes, the US said, might be launched ahead of the end of America’s longest conflict next week.

Many of the victims’ bodies were dismembered or had not yet been identified. Hundreds more were injured as a result of the explosions. It was the worst day in Afghanistan for American personnel since August 2011.

Officials in Afghanistan struggled to cope with the bodies. According to relatives, the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital’s mortuary was at capacity.

Despite the dangers, the expectant crowds outside Kabul’s airport became as large as ever as the call to prayer rang through the city, along with the sound of departing planes. They are acutely aware that the window for boarding an aircraft is rapidly shrinking as the airlift concludes and Western forces withdraw.

The Afghan wing of the Islamic State is far more extremist than the Taliban fighters who seized power in a rapid blitz across the nation less than two weeks ago.

