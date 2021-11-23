After two attacks in the city, authorities want to speak with a man.

Warren Sandringham’s whereabouts are still unknown, and after ‘intensive efforts,’ authorities have been unable to locate him.

Warren Sandringham, whose last known residence was Finchley Road in Anfield, is believed to have knowledge that could assist detectives investigating incidents reported on November 10 and 11 in Wavertree.

The public is now being asked to assist in the search for the 23-year-old.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We’re looking for a 23-year-old male who police believe might be able to help with two assault investigations.

“The police have made extensive efforts to locate him, but he has yet to be apprehended.

“Detectives would want Sandrigham, or anybody who knows where he is or recognizes him from the accompanying photos, to contact Merseyside Police.”

Direct messages to the social media desk can be sent to @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police CC on Facebook. You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their web form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information, using incident reference 21000782994.