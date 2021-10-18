After Trump says he won’t vote in 2022, Marjorie Taylor Greene advises the GOP to “flood the polls.”

Despite their doubts about the authenticity of the 2020 presidential election, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene urged Republicans to vote in huge numbers in 2022.

According to Greene, a poll of his constituents indicated that 4% of voters do not plan to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. While Greene has been a strong critic of the handling of the 2020 election and is pressing for a comprehensive audit of Georgia’s results, she informed constituents that Georgia would already have a Democratic governor if 4% of voters had stayed home in 2018.

Governor Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams by less than four points in 2018, and Greene called it “essential” that Republican voters continue to vote.

“The Democrats’ dirty work is being done by voices on the internet encouraging you not to vote. Stop listening to the crooks who tell you not to vote “Greene made a tweet about it. “We must not only expose the deception, but we must also VOTE.” Former President Donald Trump had declared only days before the midterm elections that if “election fraud isn’t fixed,” Republicans would boycott the midterms and the presidential election in 2024. He called it the “single most critical thing Republicans can do” and claimed that he has failed to offer proof that he is the election’s lawful winner.

Trump’s remarks come just hours after a Georgia court dismissed a case alleging election fraud in 2020. Plaintiffs sought a recount of more than 100,000 ballots, but the judge decided that they lacked standing to claim their constitutional rights were infringed because they failed to establish a specific injury.

The dismissal of the lawsuit was a “disgrace” to America, according to the former president, who said “nobody” wanted to do anything about the country’s “corrupt” elections.

While Greene agreed with Trump’s displeasure with the decision, she added on Monday that Republicans must “crowd the polls” in 2022 to prevent Democrats from winning “by default.” She also pushed for an audit of the 2020 election, prosecution of “the scam,” and a halt to massive mail-in voting.

Greene won a landslide victory in 2020, thus the 4 percent of Republicans who stayed home would have had no effect on her position in Congress. In a close contest, however, the winner is generally determined by voter turnout depending on political identification.

