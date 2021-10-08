After Trump invokes executive privilege, witnesses subpoenaed in the January 6 probe may remain silent.

According to a letter filed by Trump’s lawyers, he plans to assert his executive privilege in Congress’ investigation of the January 6 Capitol incident, which could bar his former advisers from appearing before the committee.

The letter’s message was reported to the Associated Press by someone who had seen it but was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The president’s communications are protected by executive privilege, which prevents them from being disclosed with Congress. Trump intends to utilize that privilege in relation to the probe, according to the letter, which was sent to at least some of those subpoenaed by the committee.

The letter’s connotations could lead to more conflict with House Democrats, who are investigating what role Trump and his allies played in the riot in which thousands of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was attempting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

According to the Associated Press, the House Select Committee has been investigating into anyone who attended, helped plan, or had any connection to the January 6 gathering where supporters gathered to watch Trump speak before breaking into the Capitol.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The committee sent subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, Dan Scavino, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for communications, Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official, and Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, last month. It was unclear how those witnesses would react to Trump’s decision to assert executive privilege, or what penalties they could face if they refused to cooperate.

The committee has issued more than a dozen subpoenas to people connected to the protests on January 6, including three new witnesses who were revealed on Thursday. Those people would be less likely to benefit from Trump’s executive privilege claims, which would only apply to White House employees.

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chairman, said subpoenas had been issued to Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and Nathan Martin, as well as the organization Stop the Steal, to learn more about a rally planned on Capitol grounds at the same time as the larger gathering. This is a condensed version of the information.