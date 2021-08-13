After Travellers establish up camp on former school grounds, the council takes extra precautions.

Sefton Council has taken additional steps to discourage Travellers from establishing up camp near the former schools of Bootle High School and St. Ambrose Barlow High School.

The council has confirmed that deterrents are being installed to prevent Travellers from gaining access after groups established themselves on both locations recently.

Temporary concrete blocks have been placed in front of the gates of both locations as deterrents, with the temporary concrete blocks anticipated to remain for three weeks before permanent security bollards are installed.

This follows an upsurge in the number of Travellers pitching up camp on council-owned property. Recently, organizations have formed on two old school sites near the Thornton Bypass, Deansgate Field in Formby, and the Botanic Gardens car park in Southport.

“We can confirm Travellers recently obtained access to the former Bootle High School and St Ambrose Barlow High School sites, leaving behind substantial amounts of garbage, which was removed at a cost by our teams,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.

“In order to prevent such accidents, we have erected temporary concrete barricades as a deterrence.

“These temporary security measures will be in place for three weeks before being replaced with more permanent adjustable security bollards.”