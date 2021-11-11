After traveling through the drive-through at McDonald’s, a customer was ‘overwhelmed.’

After passing through the drive-through at McDonald’s, a customer reported she was ‘overwhelmed.’

The woman said she went to the fast food outlet in Birkenhead’s The Rock Retail Park around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When she went to pay for her lunch, however, she was taken aback when she saw that the person in the car in front of her had already paid for it.

The woman was taken aback by the gesture, which she described as having’restored’ her ‘faith’ in this ‘crazy world.’

The woman went on to say that it was a “selfless gesture” and that she wanted to make sure she would help someone else in the future.

In a Facebook post, she said: “It’s not a crime, but rather a thank-you note.

“To the kind lady who paid for our food in the McDonald’s drive-thru at the rock around 6 p.m.

“You’ve helped me regain trust in this weird world, and I appreciate it.

“It was a selfless deed that left me speechless and reminded me how great it is to be polite.

“We quickly paid it forward, hoping to start a chain reaction.”

Her tweet drew over 100 responses, indicating that the good news was well received.