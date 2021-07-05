After transporting £60 million in cocaine over the Atlantic, a smuggler has been ordered to sell his caravans.

Investigators are selling off a drug smuggler’s caravan network after he flew a yacht full of cocaine across the Atlantic.

On board the SY Atrevido, Gary Swift traveled from South America to the Welsh coast carrying just over 750kg of the Class A narcotic.

The haul, worth an estimated £60 million on the open market, took up so much room that some of it was kept in the ship’s refrigerator.

Customs police swooped on him and fellow Huyton trafficker Scott Kilgour just as their amazing adventure was about to come to a conclusion.

The daring smugglers were sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison in January 2020, with a judge stating that the cocaine they were smuggling into the UK would have caused “misery and degradation.”

According to Wales Online, they were back in court today for a Proceeds of Crime hearing to see what assets could be seized from them.

The cocaine being sent by the defendants was valued at £24,434,381, according to prosecutor Tim Evans. On the streets, the genuine worth would have been substantially higher once it had been prepped for sale.

Swift held £328,071 worth of assets, including three boats, one of which was the Atrevido, five caravans in various locations across the north of England, a Hymer mobile home, and a registration number JAS5.

The National Crime Agency will now sell them.

Swift was given three months to pay a £328,071 confiscation order by Judge Paul Thomas, QC, despite the fact that the sale of the assets was out of the defendant’s control.

The judge told Swansea Crown Court that the value of the drugs seized did not imply that the two sailors had profited by that amount from their smuggling operation.

The proceedings against Kilgour under the Proceeds of Crime Act have been postponed until a definitive amount for his accessible assets can be agreed upon.

The defendants, who appeared via video link from HMP Long Lartin, had travelled from Suriname to south Wales with a cocaine-laden yacht.

They had been. The summary comes to a close.