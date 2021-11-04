After trampling on a pregnant woman’s tummy, a man laughed ‘uncontrollably.’

A thug who laughed uncontrollably after kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach and beating another with a beer bottle was sentenced to prison today.

Shaun Roberts, 29, of Alexandra Park, was charged with various offences, including assault by beating and assaulting an emergency personnel, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Rebecca Barlow and her companion Eleanor Bradshaw went to a party in Aigburth on May 16, 2020, where they were ‘drinking and doing drugs,’ according to prosecutor Paul Becker.

Roberts asked the two females if they wanted to ‘continue drinking’ at his flat around 5 a.m., and when they arrived, he was ‘pleasant and engaging in conversation.’

When the subject of Ms Bradshaw’s children came up, Mr Becker said Roberts became ‘agitated,’ claiming that social services were looking into his children.

He started’shouting and headbutting the walls,’ making the women’scared.’

Mr Becker said that Roberts then glanced at a photograph of his cousin, who had died just weeks previously, and said, “How dare someone hold him down and knife him.”

Roberts started’shouting, bashing doors, kicking furniture, and speaking wildly,’ according to the court, and when Ms Barlow sought to get a cab home, he ‘got paranoid’ and ‘lunged at her.’

When her friend tried to intercede, he’smacked their heads together five or six times.’

In addition, the 29-year-old smashed a bottle of beer against Ms Barlow’s head and gripped her neck with his knee.

Ms Bradshaw was ‘begging to be let free,’ the court heard, and Roberts eventually fell to the floor laughing, allowing them to ‘race to the door and escape.’

Mr Becker testified in court that Ms Bradshaw was pregnant at the time, which Roberts was aware of, but that he’stamped on her stomach’ and told her she ‘didn’t deserve a baby.’

“They were pleading for their life,” the prosecution stated. He finally let them go after what seemed like an eternity.

“He was laughing wildly on the floor.”

Ms. Barlow stated in a victim impact statement delivered in court that she hasn’t been the same since the incident. “The summary has come to an end.”