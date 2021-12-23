After training his dog to ‘attack badgers,’ a man was barred from owning pets.

After his dog was discovered with facial injuries and had not been sent to the clinic for treatment, a man was barred from owning pets.

Patterdale’s Anthony Campbell, 39, of Bank Street, Newton-le-Willows Millie the Terrier was discovered with scarring and face injuries, and her owner told RSPCA inspectors that she had not been sent to a veterinarian for treatment or pain management.

On November 13 last year, RSPCA officers joined Merseyside Police officers who executed a warrant under the Protection of Badgers Act at the address in Newton-le-Willows.

Moments after stabbing her’soulmate,’ a killer strolls past her.

RSPCA inspectors Anthony Joynes and Andrew Harris discovered four dogs on the property, including Millie, a female chocolate-colored terrier.

Millie had considerable scars on her face, chin, lower jaw, neck, and front legs, according to Inspector Joynes.

“Millie was quite apprehensive in demeanour but yet pleasant and exhibited no aggressiveness,” Inspector Joynes said in his court witness statement. She had severe scars on her face, chin, lower jaw, neck, and front legs, which I noted.

“I could see and feel the remaining traces of scabs on and around the scarred area, indicating that wounds had been there until recently.”

Millie had not seen a veterinarian, according to officers, and Campbell said she was attacked by another dog while they were out ratting.

He stated she’d been given antibiotics, but he couldn’t say who had attended to her wounds.

Millie was apprehended by the police and taken into the care of the RSPCA.

Millie’s injuries were inspected by a member of the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, which is responsible for investigating serious and organized animal crime, such as badger baiting and wildlife crimes. In his statement, he said: “The dog was exhibiting injuries to its lower jaw and forelegs.”

“These injuries suggested to me that the dog had just been in close combat with a badger. The lower jaw damage was typical of those done by badgers, in my opinion.” Millie also experienced “degloving injuries,” which are injuries in which a significant chunk of skin and the layer of soft tissue beneath it partially or totally rips from the body. “Summary ends.”