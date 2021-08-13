After tragedy strikes Plymouth, there is sympathy, shock, and offers of assistance.

The terrible tragedy in Plymouth has elicited condolences and offers of assistance from the whole community.

Following a “serious firearms” incident in Biddick Drive in the Keyham district of the city on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police declared a critical incident.

Plymouth City Council announced in a tweet that a “awful tragedy” had occurred in the city, adding that while “we don’t know all of the specifics,” “our hearts go out to everyone affected by this dreadful incident.”

“Our sympathies go out to the victims of tonight’s horrific incident in our city, as well as their families, friends, and the greater Plymouth community,” Plymouth Argyle FC tweeted.

As the emergency services worked on the scene, local and national officials expressed their condolences.

“The tragedy in Plymouth is horrific, and my sympathies are with those affected,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said. I spoke with the Chief Constable and expressed my whole support. I ask everyone to stay calm, heed police instructions, and let our emergency services do their jobs.”

“There is much we don’t know about the awful events in Plymouth,” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted. But it’s apparent that catastrophe has struck Keyham.

“My sympathies are with those who have been affected by this nightmare, as well as their families and neighbors. I salute our first responders for rushing to incidents that we would all want to avoid.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, characterized the news as “really sad,” and said he was thinking of the relatives and friends of those who had died or been hurt.

“Thank you to our incredible emergency services,” he added.

“I’ve spoken out to local representatives to offer my solidarity for the entire Plymouth community on this terrible evening.”

Luke Pollard, a Plymouth MP, said he was heartbroken to learn that one of the victims was a youngster under the age of ten.

Ford Primary School and St Marks Church on Cambridge Road both offered assistance and agreed to open their doors to locals starting Friday morning.

“I’m profoundly horrified that one of the persons killed in the Keyham incident was a child,” Mr Pollard, who is expected to attend with local councillors and police, added.

