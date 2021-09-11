After tourists notice his daily ritual, the 4-year-old boy becomes a tremendous hit.

After three years of waving at sightseeing buses, a small child has become a big hit with tourists in Liverpool.

Following his father’s death, Kai Gardiner-Howearth, four, moved into his grandmother’s house in Mossley Hill when he was just 12-months-old.

Since then, he’s made it a habit to wave to every Liverpool City Sights tour van that passes by his house, which might be as many as nine per day.

To commemorate Kai’s first day at school, the firm decided to give him a VIP ride on one of their buses, replete with a lovely banner.

Heather Howearth, Kai’s grandma, said the rest of the family has started waving to passing bus drivers, who have quickly returned the welcome.

“After Kai’s father died, his mother moved into the house; he was only one at the time,” she explained. We were sitting on the front step one day, waiting for his mother to arrive, when we noticed the bus.

“He began waving, and the driver reciprocated. He was overjoyed. Every car now gestures at him as they pass, and all the tourists cheer him up.

“He’s been waving to them for three years and has enjoyed every moment of it. He’ll hurry through the house to get to the front window so he can wave, even if he’s in the garden.

“When he got to school, he was sad because he missed the bus, but I told him that he could wave to them later; there are still two buses a day when he gets home.

“We’ve been cooped up for the summer holidays, so that’s kept him busy.” He now has his own unique bus wave and smile.”

When Kai didn’t rush out of the house to welcome him earlier this week, drivers were perplexed until Heather explained that he had just begun primary school.

Owner Philip Olivier decided to make a banner that read “Good luck on entering school Kai” to thank Kai for keeping their spirits up. Your wave will be missed.”

When the tour buses were unable to run due to lockdown, Heather claimed Kai was upset.