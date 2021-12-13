After tornadoes hit five states, people are finding photos and other items from homes hundreds of miles away.

People have been uncovering items and antiques washed away by tornadoes that struck havoc across the Midwest on Friday night, sometimes more than 100 miles away.

Tornadoes in Kentucky destroyed homes, partially collapsed an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, and killed dozens of people in five states.

People have been uploading photos of family portraits, checks, and even dogs to a Facebook group designed to help reunite missing belongings with their owners. Others are using the Facebook group “Quad State Tornado Found Items” to look for lost items and, in some cases, missing family members or loved ones.

Some people have also used the group to offer assistance to those who have been impacted by the tornadoes. One user said he had numerous RVs available for families whose homes had been destroyed by tornadoes, while others offered food and supplies or inquired about locations where the things could be delivered.

Some of the posts have been updated to reflect the fact that the owners of the lost items have been found, while others are still looking.

According to John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma, the fact that people’s belongings were washed thousands of miles away from their homes isn’t all that unusual. He recalled a case from the 1920s in which paper trash drifted 230 miles from Missouri’s Bootheel to southern Illinois.

Winds can carry paper debris as high as 40,000 feet above the ground, according to him.

Snow explained, “It gets mixed up.” “The storm fades away, and everything flutters to the ground.” When Katie Posten came outside Saturday morning to her parked car in her driveway, she noticed something on the windshield that appeared like a note or receipt.

She snatched it up and discovered a black-and-white photograph of a woman wearing a striped sundress and wearing a hijab while cradling a small child in her lap. “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942,” it said on the back in cursive. Posten would find out a few hours later that the snapshot had traveled about 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monster gusts.

Posten had been following the tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the United States on Friday night. They got really close to her. This is a condensed version of the information.