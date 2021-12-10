After tonight’s broadcast, Gogglebox is expected to undergo significant adjustments.

Viewers of Channel 4’s hit show Gogglebox may expect significant changes in the coming weeks.

Over the years, Gogglebox has grown in popularity and gained a devoted fan base, with several of the show’s cast members becoming celebrities.

Fans will be able to watch our favorite families on their sofas today (Friday, December 10), with celebrities taking center stage next week (December 17).

On Wednesday, December 15, a Gogglebox Festive Special – a repeat from 2020 – will air, in which the nation’s favorite armchair critics will watch flicks including Home Alone 2 and The Sound Of Music.

It’s unclear when Gogglebox will return, while TV24 reports that there will be no Gogglebox on New Year’s Eve this year, which falls on a Friday.

Many viewers will be hoping for a short hiatus, as the show has millions of devoted admirers.

Since its inception in 2013, the Friday show has become a weekly tradition for many of us.