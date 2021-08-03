After today’s episode, all of this morning’s viewers say the same thing.

The newest episode of the ITV show was presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Ruth began today’s edition by presenting Lisa Snowdon’s piece, “Stylish Summer Jumpsuit,” which will air later in the show.

“Whether you’re meeting up with friends or simply sitting about at home or in the yard, jumpsuits appear to be the in-thing,” she said.

Lisa Snowdon then arrived, dressed in a light jumpsuit, and declared that it is the one piece of apparel that she believes will never go out of style.

“It’s pleasant and casual, a touch over-sized,” she added. Today, I’m going to show you four completely different ones to show you how adaptable it can be.”

Eamonn Holmes refuted the reports, claiming that the attire isn’t for everyone and jokingly comparing it to something a mechanic may wear.

“Is it one for changing the oil in the car?” asked the Northern Irish presenter. Imagine checking your car in and Lisa asking, “Do you want the whole shebang?”

Fans of the show agreed with him on Twitter, pointing out the various jobs that the outfit reminded them of.

Is Lisa doing some decorating #ThisMorning, as one user put it?

Is Lisa going to paint someone’s fence, someone else tweeted? #ThisMorning

Jumpsuit has been introduced as a third option. She seemed to be about to start painting the extra room.