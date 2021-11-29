After Tilly Ramsay left Strictly, BBC’s Dan Walker shared some horrifying troll messages.

The BBC Breakfast presenter and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova made it through to the next round this weekend.

While many people are pleased for Dan, the 44-year-old has received some negative notes.

“If Tilly goes out, I’m suing you and your s*** dancing,” one letter wrote, while others said things like, “Hope you get bald, hope you lose, hope you fall and injure your leg.”

One fan, on the other hand, had messaged him and said: “Seeing your evolution as a non-dancer to your style as an ex-dancer is nothing short of wonderful. However, given your dedication to hard effort, that level of development was unavoidable.” “Thanks again for all the nice messages regarding #Strictly,” Dan commented on Instagram, sharing some screenshots. We’re ecstatic that so many people are enjoying watching an embarrassed father learn from a two-time world champion.

“I’ve attached three of the thousands of good letters I received over the weekend, as well as my favorite furious note.

“‘I hope you become bald’ is the best line I’ve ever heard.”

“I’m also curious about how you’d go about suing someone for dancing!”

Fans rushed to congratulate him and advise him to “ignore the haters.”

“People have a lot of time on their hands, honestly!!!” commented Instagramleanne2585.

clairebellena commented: “Many of these require the use of a spell checker. To tell you the truth, I’ve enjoyed watching you. All of your dances make me grin.” corballycottage commented: “But truly, what is up with folks these days? Accept those you can’t control and like who you can. Every week, you and @nadiyabychkova make us laugh. Great dancing and a good time” janettem.156 expressed her thoughts as follows: “I normally don’t leave comments on blogs, but…honestly, these harsh remarks reveal a lot about the person who wrote them. It must be dreadful for them to be so full of hatred and rage over a television show.” After Tilly and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin exited the dance competition, Dan paid an emotional homage to her.

Dan stated in a post last night (Sunday): “Tilly Ramsay is fantastic. She swells up.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”