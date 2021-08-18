After throwing crayons, a mother is accused of killing a special needs child in a hospital.

While her special needs daughter was in a hospital bed, a Florida mother was accused of killing her. After the girl broke and hurled colored crayons in her hospital room, the mom became enraged.

Jessica Bortle, 34, was arrested on allegations of killing her 14-year-old daughter at a Pensacola hospital last month on Aug. 14 in Bonifay. According to her police report, she acknowledged to pushing a hospital table into the girl’s abdomen, crushing her liver. Bortle also claimed that after slamming the table, she put her weight against it, injuring the child.

The juvenile girl, who had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of an infection, became unresponsive and died on July 13, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Bortle was transferred to the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola on Monday. She appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, and the judge set her bond at $500,000.

The child’s liver was “torn open due to blunt force trauma,” according to an autopsy. According to the medical findings, the juvenile girl reportedly suffered damage to her ribs and liver that were “similar to those found in traffic crash victims.”

When she was admitted to the hospital on July 8, doctors saw that the youngster had none of these injuries. According to police, the victim was a special needs patient with a neuromuscular problem.

According to News Channel 8, Eric Randall, Police Chief, said, “The medical examiner determined that the injuries were so serious that the victim would have died minutes after receiving them and that they had to have occurred while she was confined to her hospital bed.”

The only individuals in the child’s room at the time of the assault were the victim’s grandmother and Bortle, according to the report. The grandmother said police she observed the assault and told Bortle to calm down. The grandmother stated she heard the victim utter “grandma” and her eyes rolled back in her head a few minutes after Bortle’s outburst, according to the report.

Moments before the youngster was found unconscious by medical workers, footage outside the victim’s room showed Bortle exiting the room “shaking and flexing her hand as if in pain.”

Bortle was still being held as of Tuesday afternoon.