After throwing 100 heroin wraps over the roof, a suspected dealer was apprehended.

After police interrupted a potential drugs trade in a town centre alleyway, a youngster was seen throwing 100 wraps of heroin onto a roof.

After police discovered a “suspected drugs deal” in an alleyway on Stanley Street in Southport town centre, the suspect fled.

He was apprehended by police as he fled the area about 7.15 p.m. yesterday, hurling objects onto the roof of an adjacent building.

The heroin wraps, as well as a phone and cash, were recovered from the roof.

The man was also searched, and it was discovered and seized that he was in possession of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

“We have detained a man and seized suspected narcotics following an incident in Southport town centre yesterday night, Thursday 12 August,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

Officers on patrol on Stanley Street spotted a potential cocaine transaction in an alleyway at 7.15 p.m. A man was apprehended nearby after attempting to flee and throwing objects onto a roof.

“Around 100 wraps of suspected heroin, as well as cash and a phone, were seized.”

“An 18-year-old guy from Litherland was detained on suspicion of possession with intent to provide Class A and B drugs and taken to a police station for questioning,” the spokeswoman said, confirming the arrest.

Anyone with information on suspected drug supply or storage should contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or via Twitter at @MerPolCC.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.