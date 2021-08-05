After three years away, a Coronation Street star is due to return to Cobbles.

After three years away from Coronation Street, Zeedan Nazir is due to return to the Cobbles in the coming weeks.

When Yasmeen Nazir’s grandson Zeedan arrives to Weatherfield next month, though, she may be in for some trouble.

After his sister Alya fell for a bank fraud, Zeedan returns to the street for his grandmother’s birthday and is surprised to learn that the business is in serious financial problems.

Alya is determined to keep the truth from Yasmeen, but when Zeedan offers to bail her out, she is dubious.

Carol Vorderman is humiliated as admirers point out her bikini blunder.

And when two thugs assault him on the street, Alya can’t help but think if the beating is related to his newfound money.

It’s unknown why Zeedan has abandoned his new wife and returned to Weatherfield, but he could be bringing more turmoil to Yasmeen’s doorstep.

“I’m happy to be back and getting stuck into an explosive plot that I believe the viewers will love,” Qasim Akhtar remarked.

“Zeedan has gotten himself into some more trouble, and I hope everyone tunes in to watch the chaos unfold! “Be on the lookout…”

“Qasim is a terrific performer, and Zeedan is a character with tons of connections in the show, so I’m really eager to bring him back in what will be a really juicy tale for the Nazirs,” said Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod.

“While he’s been away from the screen, Zeedan has made some mistakes, but he’s determined to be a better man.

“However, the road to atonement is paved with pitfalls, and Alya and Yasmeen become dragged into the chaos that accompanies him to Weatherfield from his previous life, jeopardizing Yasmeen’s fairytale ending after her experience at Geoff’s hands.”

Qasim is now recording his comeback episodes, and Zeedan will return to the cobblestones in mid-September.