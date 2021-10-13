After three workers were killed in a shooting, the Memphis USPS Annex reopened for business.

According to the Associated Press, operations at a USPS sorting facility in Memphis, Tennessee, where three workers were slain in a shooting less than 24 hours ago, resumed on Wednesday.

Two of the victims were fatally shot by the third, who subsequently died of a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The individuals killed have yet to be identified by the FBI or the US Postal Service, but families and coworkers say they were a supervisor, a manager, and a letter carrier assigned to work at the facility on a temporary basis. Workers returned to the annex on Wednesday, and vans were seen exiting the parking area to conduct mail delivery, according to the Associated Press.

Floyd Norman, who lives across the street from the USPS annex, said the reopening of the sorting facility startled him.

Norman stated, “The mail has to go out.”

A carrier, a supervisor, and a manager were killed, according to Laquita Benjamin, president of the local division of the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

“You can’t just blame it on the postal service,” Benjamin explained, “since there are school shootings, retail shootings, and shootings all over.”

James Wilson, a manager at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in Orange Mound, a historic Memphis neighborhood, was one of the dead, according to a family relative.

Wilson, Roxanne Rogers’ cousin, was described as “a humble soul” and “one of the best supervising supervisors you could ever want for.”

Wilson had just returned to the annex after filling in at a separate site, according to Rogers, who is also a postal worker.

The annex is only used by employees, according to Melvin Richardson, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 96. Carriers leave annexes in the morning, and personnel remain throughout the day to complete activities such as mail sorting.

After the shooting on Tuesday, the street in front of the flat-roofed structure was closed for many hours, but traffic was flowing smoothly on Wednesday.

Norman, who lives across the street, was working on his truck when he heard a disturbance and saw people fleeing the building. He claimed not to have heard any gunshots.

"I heard people yelling and hollering, and then I saw the cops approaching."