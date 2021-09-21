After three weeks on the runway, a cat that escaped from an airplane carrier was discovered safe.

A cat that was supposed to fly from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Italy got away from its carrier. With the help of the rescue organization Long Island Cat Kitten Solution, Etorre the cat was found safe and healthy after three weeks of living on the airport runway.

12 News Salvatore Fazio, the cat’s owner, travelled from New York to Italy at the end of August, according to The Bronx. Despite the fact that he checked Etorre into cargo, he soon discovered that his cat was not on the plane and that Etorre had gotten away from the carrier.

When John Debacker of Long Island Cat Kitten Solution realized that Etorre had gone missing, he became involved in helping to find him.

“At first, we were losing hope in catching Etorre because it had been so long and we didn’t know what had happened to him,” the rescue organization’s John Debacker told News 12. “After the collar was discovered, we assumed he had been attacked or drowned because it was so close to the water.”

Debacker said the collar was discovered roughly two weeks into the investigation by a Port Authority employee. Debacker was not allowed to explore around the runway or tarmac prior to this finding because to security concerns. After the collar was discovered, he was given an escort throughout the property.

He told this website that he worked with Teddy Henn, another handler, and that the two of them hung flyers around the terminal.

Etorre was successfully captured and returned to Fazio’s girlfriend’s home after spending three weeks on the airport’s runway. When Fazio returns from Europe, according to News 12, the two will be reunited within the following few weeks.

The kitty has lost three pounds and has a few scratches on his nose, but he is otherwise healthy and safe, according to the news outlet. Etorre was initially “visibly afraid,” according to Debacker, but quickly warmed up to him.

Etorre’s escape from the carrier remains unknown. VCA, an animal hospital chain with sites across the United States and Canada, has compiled a list of specific things pet owners can do to ensure their cat’s comfort.

