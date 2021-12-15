After three months of daily eruptions, the La Palma Volcano has gone silent.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma has stopped erupting after more than three months of explosions and rivers of molten rock.

La Palma is a Spanish island that is part of the Canary Islands archipelago. Since Monday, “volcanic activity has dropped to nearly nothing,” according to the government of the Canary Islands. Some scientists believe the next 36 hours of silence will signal the end of the Cumbre Vieja eruption, which has lasted 87 days.

Some experts are still on the fence about the lack of activity. The volcano has a history of “playing a few tricks,” according to geology expert Valentin Troll, so people should still be on the lookout for any potentially harmful behavior.

“However, several characteristics have now subsided, and I believe the volcano is now in decline,” he stated.

Any action at the volcano, according to National Geographic Institute spokeswoman and volcanologist Mara José Blanco, must be monitored for at least 10 days. They can assume the eruption to be over if there is little activity reported.

Many inhabitants are relieved that the eruption, which has displaced thousands of people, is nearing a conclusion.

“Being able to see the sun clearly for the first time in nearly three months, sleeping at night without tremors, completely transforms the picture,” said Francisco Javier López, 61, a resident. “However, the outlook remains dismal.” Wednesday morning, few wisps of white smoke floated from the crater. As the eruption died down, scientists went out on foot to the crater’s rim for the first time in three months to obtain up-close gas readings.

The eruption, which began on September 19, is the longest on record on La Palma and has been a watershed moment for the island’s residents, who rely on agriculture and tourism for a living. Because of their warm climate, the volcanic Canary Islands are a popular European vacation destination.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the La Palma eruption, and life on the 80,000-strong island has largely resumed.

During the first few days of the eruption, López’s 30-year home was destroyed, and he now lives in an exorbitant rented apartment in a nearby community. The future. This is a condensed version of the information.