After three men broke into the house, a teen girl was raped and her 9-year-old niece was molested at knifepoint.

According to officials, the victims were alone at the apartment at the time of the event.

According to The Times of India, three people were arrested in connection with the alleged abuse: Deepak Lodhi, 19, Shaitan Lodhi, 19, and Leelakishan Lodhi.

The event occurred on September 12 while the child, who is from the Raisen area in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, was visiting with her sister in Bhopal, a city about 40 kilometers from her hometown. She was there to assist because her sibling was ill.

The teen girl’s sister was apparently admitted to the hospital on that day, leaving her and her 9-year-old niece alone at home. The suspects then knocked on the door of the house, demanding the teen’s brother-in-law. The men then threatened the girl with a knife as they forced their way into the house.

According to the police report, both Deepak and Shaitan sexually abused the females, with Leelakishan videotaping the assaults. They also intimidated the victims with not telling anyone about the incident before leaving the premises.

The incident was only discovered when the teen girl returned to her parents the next day. They filed a report after she shared details of her trauma with them. According to News 18, this prompted the police to launch an inquiry.

According to Ramesh Rai, a senior investigating officer, the suspects lived in the same area as the victim’s sister, and the police have already filed a case against the three men on relevant charges of child sexual assault.

A 15-year-old girl from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by four teenagers who forced their way into her home in July. Her parents were out for a family gathering at the time of the occurrence, and she was left alone at home with her younger brother. The defendants allegedly sexually molested the 12-year-old boy’s sister while holding him at gunpoint.