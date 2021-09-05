After three losses, a 36-year-old’miracle’ woman suffered panic attacks during baby showers.

The anguish of three miscarriages prompted a mother wanting to create a family to have panic attacks before her friends’ baby showers, she said.

Danelle Jones, 36, and her husband Dan married in 2014, and two years later, in 2016, they planned to start a family.

Unfortunately, the ex-family lawyer from Roby had two miscarriages along the way and had decided to try IVF on the NHS to help the couple conceive for the third time.

“We were under the Women’s Hospital for a good number years and tried fertility treatments,” Danelle told The Washington Newsday. Unfortunately, I’d already experienced a few of miscarriages at that point.

“I discovered out just days before our IVF visit at the Women’s Hospital that I had fallen pregnant spontaneously after all this time.

“It was a huge shock, but I was ecstatic.” We went to our IVF visit to tell the doctor what had happened and just talk about a plan for going forward, and we were dismissed and encouraged to go enjoy our lives.”

Despite everything appearing to be going well for Danelle during her pregnancy, the couple’s hopes were dashed.

“I had a silent miscarriage and lost that baby,” Danelle explained. Even though it had happened previously, that one was a huge shock.

“We had seen and heard the heartbeat of this baby in scans. We had passed the threshold where the chances of something like that happening were lowered to fewer than 2%. That took the rug out from under both of us.”

“It got to a point, especially after the previous miscarriage, when we were both in a pretty low place, where we didn’t think it would ever happen for us,” she continued.

“It was particularly difficult because our friends were marrying and beginning families. I was being invited to baby showers and experiencing panic attacks before entering because I couldn’t bear it.

"People would argue that because you've been pregnant before, you know you can get pregnant." People have good intentions and attempt to say the right thing, but they have to put."