After three kidney transplant surgeries, a 41-year-old man ends up with five kidneys.

A 41-year-old guy who undergone three renal transplant surgeries ended up with five kidneys in his body, which is an extraordinarily rare occurrence. In addition to his two natural kidneys, he has three transplanted kidneys.

According to News 18, the unique medical surgery was performed at the Madras Medical Mission, a facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

According to the medical team’s leader, Dr. S Saravanan, the patient had two kidney transplants before coming to him, but both surgery failed due to hypertension. That’s when the doctors decided that a third transplant was necessary.

On July 10, the third surgery was performed, and a follow-up this month confirmed that the organ was operating normally.

“There were obstacles in executing this surgery,” Dr. S. Saravanan told News 18. “First, there was a shortage of space for the new kidney in the retroperitoneum; then there was a lack of width on the native blood arteries to link the renal artery and vein.”

He also mentioned that the patient’s bladder was strewn with previous surgeries, and he tended to produce a lot of antibodies as a result of them. Before inserting the new kidney, the doctors had to do plasmapheresis (blood filtering).

The old kidneys were not removed to make room for the new one, according to the doctor, because the patient could bleed severely and require a blood transfusion. According to India Today, it could also result in the creation of antibodies and the rejection of the new kidney.

In contrast to the traditional technique, the fifth kidney has been positioned high above the abdominal cavity, exactly adjacent to the intestine. “A unique surgery called the transperitoneal approach (through the gut) saved my patient’s life. This is a rare procedure, and I’d want to see a study on it published in India,” the doctor remarked.

After being diagnosed with coronary artery disease three months earlier, the patient underwent triple bypass surgery.

