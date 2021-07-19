After three hours at sea, a dog was rescued by the coastguard.

After being adrift at sea for three hours, a dog was rescued.

Ollie, a springer spaniel, went into the water at Newton Beach, Wales, but did not return to land.

Before a passing kayaker alerted the rescuers to Ollie’s whereabouts at the base of the cliffs at Southerndown, his owner called the coastguard, getting increasingly concerned that he had not returned.

Duncan Browne’s second assailant has been identified.

The crew of the Porthcawl RNLI deployed a lifeboat to hunt for the dog in the area where he had been seen.

After completing a preliminary search and failing to locate Ollie, the lifeboat team was first stood down, believing he had returned to the shore.

After Ollie was located at the base of the cliffs, the lifeboat was launched a second time, and the crew was able to successfully bring him back to land and restore him to his owner.

“We made best haste to the site and we were thrilled to locate Ollie safe and well having been noticed and assisted by a kayaker who had been in the area,” said Porthcawl RNLI helm Simon Emms. Ollie was subsequently rescued and transferred to the lifeboat for the return trip to Porthcawl.

“It’s astonishing that Ollie had been at sea for over three hours when he was discovered, and that he was only three miles from where he’d originally entered the water.

“He seemed delighted to see us and seemed to enjoy his voyage back to Porthcawl aboard the lifeboat.

“By alerting the Coastguard, the owner did the right thing. If your dog gets into trouble in the water, take it to a safe spot and call it — they’ll most likely get out on their own.

“Never go into the water after your dog because you can end up in trouble as well. Ask for the Coastguard by dialing 999.”